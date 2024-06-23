Lakers News: Anthony Davis Excited To Be A Part Of 2024 Paris Olympics

Anthony Davis put together another solid season for the Los Angeles Lakers, playing a career-high 76 games. He put up 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks on 55.6% from the field.

Effectively earning him All-Defensive First Team, All-NBA Second Team, and finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to being named to Team USA’s Olympic team with the hopes of bringing back a gold medal to his country.

With his co-star LeBron James joining him along with other All-Stars, this presents a strong chance to, at the very least, get a medal. When thinking about the Paris Olympics, Davis shared that he is excited to be a part of the team and contribute towards winning the gold via Join The Lobby podcast:

“I haven’t done the Olympics since 12′, I did World Championships in 14′. I’m excited most importantly to be a part of it. I was a part of it in 12′, but I wasn’t. I’m going to be playing, you’re a big piece of our team, so I’m looking forward to that, I’m excited about that. Obviously, I was single back then and I didn’t have nobody, so my wife and kids get to come over and experience that. Obviously, a chance to represent your country and try to get another gold medal, you know that’d be three for me. Who knows in 28′, it’d be here, but it’s like, damn, do I get invited again? So, I’m excited about that man to really be a part of it again here, 12 years later. It’s like okay, now here we go. So, I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most is just being a part of the actual team now, where back then I was the guy on the bench, who forgot his jersey when he went checked in, before he checked in. It’s going to be a fun time man, it’s going to be a fun time. Obviously, like I said in 12′, obviously had tons of media coverage, but where the media is now, the way the world is now as far as technology and all that, I know it’s going to be crazier now. So, I’m looking forward to it, I can’t wait, I can’t wait for it, I can’t wait.”

The Olympics present new challenges for NBA players going against countries that have had teams together for years, competing against the world’s top basketball players. Davis seems to be up for the challenge and do whatever is necessary to bring the gold medal back to the United States.

Anthony Davis impressed with Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season

However, the NBA talent pool is continuing to grow with San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama becoming a popular name. Davis credited that he was impressed by Wembanyama’s rookie season after competing against him a couple of times.