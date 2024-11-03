Lakers News: Anthony Davis Explains Dominant Offensive Start

Anthony Davis has always been a stellar offensive player for the Los Angeles Lakers, but this season finally feels like the one where he is taking over as the team’s No. 1 option.

As his co-star LeBron James enters his 22nd season, Davis needs to lead the way for the Lakers on both ends. So far he has done exactly that in the early part of the season as the big man is averaging 31.8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1.8 steals.

Granted it is early, but the 31-year-old is setting the tone and his aggressiveness offensively is noteworthy. When asked about what has fueled this early season scoring outburst, Davis credits that aggressiveness, while also taking his time on shots, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Being aggressive, taking my time on all of my shots and putting a lot of work over the summer. Obviously, like I always say, USA basketball I think helped with my rhythm and being able to come out and have a big performance. As long as we got the win, it’s kind of shaky because I know how much of a better team that we can be. I would definitely take the win.

Another caveat to Davis’ production is head coach JJ Redick giving him the ball early and often. Last season, there were instances where Davis would disappear in second halves and rarely score, but not this year.

If the Lakers want to be a serious team in a competitive Western Conference, their best players need to have the ball and produce. Again, there are plenty of games left to be played, but seeing this kind of offensive aggressiveness out of the star big man is reassuring for what is yet to come.

There are not many centers that can contain Davis, so putting him in spots to score with ease is something Redick has been doing. Having him run dribble handoffs, be active in the post and on the offensive glass; L.A. can not ask for much more out of Davis up to this point.

Anthony Davis: Lakers’ second half against Raptors was ‘unacceptable’

Friday night featured a must-win game for the Lakers as they took on an injured Toronto Raptors team. L.A. would lead by as much as 26 points but would see that lead cut to single digits in the fourth quarter.

Thankfully, the Lakers were able to escape with a win, although Anthony Davis acknowledged that the team’s play in the second half was ‘unacceptable.’

