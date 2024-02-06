Lakers News: Anthony Davis Explains How He Improved His Playmaking Out Of Double Teams

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is playing some of thew best basketball of his career in multiple facets.

Defensively, he is anchoring L.A., evidenced by performances like Saturday night against the New York Knicks. But he is also developing some new tools on the offensive end, including improved playmaking from the post. The last month has seen Davis record two triple-doubles and several high-assist outings.

Since the calendar flipped to 2024, Davis has recorded six or more assists six times. He did that only three times prior to Jan. 1 and did so only four times in 54 games last season. His two triple-doubles in the last month are the only times he has recorded double digit assists.

Playmaking out of the post on double teams has long been a needed area of improvement for Davis. He struggled as a back-to-the-basket playmaker, even after teaming up with LeBron James. But now that those improvements are being made, it’s drastically altering how efficient the Lakers offense can be.

Davis spoke about what convinced him to make those improvements and how he feels it’s making the Lakers a better team, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“Knowing they’re gonna double team me a lot, it’s my job to playmake out of the post. Guys are doing a good job of cutting and playing without the basketball and I just got to make those reads. We get a lot of good things when the ball goes in the post, not just me but Bron as well ad DLo at times, Rui. When guys start to double team, which is usually just me and Bron, it’s our job to make the right reads and it’s the other guys’ jobs to make the shots. You just try to make the right reads, make the right plays and when they don’t double, that’s when I look to score.”

The Lakers star figured out one specific piece of information with each team that has allowed him to become a significantly better playmaker:

“I just need to know one thing: where they’re doubling from. Each team kind of has a scheme where they like to double whether it be on the catch, on the dribble, from the feeder or they come up on the baseline. Once I know that then I know where everybody is gonna be and I make my reads from there.”

Davis’ first triple-double legitimately marked a turning point for the Lakers offensively. From the first game of the season to the game just before his first triple-double on Jan. 13, the Lakers had an offensive rating of 112.0, the 23rd ranking figure in the NBA. Since Jan. 13 and his first triple-double, that figure is 118.3 and ranks No. 10 in the league.

It’s safe to say that Davis’ ability to be a multifaceted threat on the offensive end directly correlates with the team’s efficiency on that end of the floor.

Lakers to wear Black Mamba uniforms after Kobe Bryant statue unveiling

Thursday is not just a big day for the Lakers because of the trade deadline. It is also the day that the long-awaited Kobe Bryant statue is to be unveiled. After that, the Lakers are planning to wear their Black Mamba uniforms on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets.

