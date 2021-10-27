Lakers News: Anthony Davis Explains How He Suffered Knee Injury Against Spurs, Status For Game Against Thunder

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James, they managed to pull out a close overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

It was a tightly contested game throughout the night as both teams jostled the lead up until the final minute of the extra period. However, the Lakers held their collective breath when Anthony Davis went down with a knee injury and looked to be in serious pain in the fourth quarter.

Fortunately, Davis was able to walk it off and finish the game and later explained how the injury occurred. “Was going to go on a box out and he was doing his job flying in, but I was still kind of planted on the ground and he ran into my knee,” Davis said.

“Like a little stinger, it’s just a little stinger. And then started moving and it just kind of went away. I kept playing, still felt it a little bit, but I finished the game. Let’s see how it is when I wake up tomorrow.”

Davis revealed that he has not gotten any additional testing yet, though he and the team are waiting to see how he feels in the morning before determining his status for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Little ice treatment, do some more stuff when we land in OKC. I mean, it’s only testing and you’re still going off a little adrenaline and stuff right now. So test is when you rest and then wake up and all of that adrenaline and stuff was going down and your body starts reacting to the pain.”

Injury prevention was a major focus for Los Angeles heading into the season after what happened last year, and Davis detailed how he attacked his offseason training program to make sure his body could hold up for an 82-game season.

“Constant efforts in a weight room, in the training room. I’d say I took a conscious effort in the weight room this summer. So the injury could have been a lot worse if I didn’t, but it’s playing through it, man. I mean, stuff’s going to happen early on, you never expected it to happen with Bron, things happen. But he knows how to take care of his body like no other.

“So it’s basketball, injuries are a part of the game, but what you do to kind of prevent those injuries is what’s most important. Staying on top of your recovery and your saying training and your treatments and stuff. So that’s kinda what I’ve been focusing on and was able to continue to play after the injury.”

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not Davis will suit up against the Thunder, but it might be in the Lakers’ best interest to hold him out if he is feeling any pain on Wednesday morning.

LeBron James deemed questionable against Thunder

James is currently nursing a sore ankle of his own and was a surprise out against the Spurs after originally being listed as probable. While the injury is not considered serious, James will be listed as questionable against the Thunder, meaning it is possible the Lakers will be without both him and Davis.

