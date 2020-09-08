Lakers News: Anthony Davis Assessed Flagrant Foul 1 From Game 2

The NBA announced Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis was assessed a flagrant foul 1 for striking Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green in the groin area during the second quarter of Game 2.

The incident occurred when Davis received the ball in the elbow-extended area, quickly pivoted and attacked the basket. His right arm made contact with Green, who immediately hunched over and went to the ground in pain.

An offensive foul was not called, and Davis finished the play by putting in a layup that extended the Lakers’ lead to 67-51. L.A. struggled in the third quarter but recovered for a 117-109 win to even the Western Conference Semifinals heading into Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Davis finished with a game-high 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 blocked shot. “He was terrific,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.

“Trying to go quicker before double-teams, we try to get the ball to him more on the move, and that allowed him to kind of catch and go. He got going a little bit. Defensively, he just has the ability for us to stay home.

“He can play 1s and we don’t have to double as much when he’s matched up on some of those guys on the perimeter. Just a great two-way performance.”

LAL’s Anthony Davis assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact against HOU’s Jeff Green at 0:15 of 2nd qtr on 9/6/20. pic.twitter.com/NAYSyyugoL — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 8, 2020

Even with the NBA reviewing the play and giving Davis a flagrant foul, there isn’t much penalty or concern for him and the Lakers moving forward. Davis doesn’t have a history of leveling flagrant fouls, which in the playoffs could lead to an automatic one-game suspension.

Davis’ play earned him one flagrant foul point — his first this postseason. If a player accumulates four flagrant foul points during a single playoffs, they receive the one-game suspension.

Davis involved in James Harden being penalized

In addition to Davis, James Harden was also retroactively punished. He received a technical foul for elbowing Davis after being fouled by Rajon Rondo on a drive in the first quarter. Harden checked on Davis and apologized for making contact with his face.

