Lakers News: Anthony Davis Focused On Championship Over Individual Accolades

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis was selected to his fourth All-NBA First Team and placed fifth in MVP voting this season.

It marked the second-best finish of Davis’ career, trailing only when he checked in third for MVP in 2018. This year was arguably the best season of Davis’ career on both ends of the floor.

His efforts, along with those of co-star LeBron James, have led the Lakers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2010. James and Davis became the first Lakers teammates to make All-NBA First Team in the same season since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2003-04.

And while Davis is undoubtedly humbled by the accolades, adding to his already deep award collection at such a young age, there is a greater goal in mind. “It’s always an honor to be on an All-NBA Team. Even more a First Team,” Davis began.

“That’s always an honor, but we know what the bigger goal is. Especially for me, it’s to win a championship. Any time I can get other awards along the way, it’s definitely an honor.

“Not too many people can say they’ve been First Team, let alone an All-NBA Team. I’ve been able to do that several times, so it’s been an honor for me. But I can’t lose track and get excited about that and not remember what the ultimate goal is.

“I think having a championship trumps every other award. That’s kind of been my mindset.”

Davis’ mindset is shared by the entire Lakers team, as they are now just seven wins away from hoisting the franchise’s 17th Larry O’Brien trophy.

Davis believes it would be special to win championship with Lakers

Back at the beginning of the NBA season, when the route to a championship was going to be much more traditional, Davis was still focused on his goal of winning a title with the Lakers.

Davis referred to the Lakers as a historic franchise, saying it would be special if he could help tie them with the Boston Celtics for most team championships in NBA history.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!