Lakers News: Anthony Davis Focused On Championship Over MVP

Anthony Davis shocked the basketball world when he decided to sign a reported five-year, $190 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis could have easily signed a shorter term deal to get back into free agency and make more in annual salary. He instead chose to secure the guaranteed money at present time. It’s a win-win for both sides, and sets up Davis to become the franchise’s centerpiece going forward.

In his first year with the Lakers, Davis surpassed expectations as he helped the team win the title. The 27-year-old raised his game during the playoffs, and enters the 2020-21 season as a presumable favorite to come away with some regular-season hardware.

However, when discussing his personal goals for the upcoming season, Davis focused elsewhere. “It’s really hard for me to kind of set goals for MVP, DPOY,” he said. “I just kind of let that happen. I just like to let those things fall into place. If I go out there and play the way I’m supposed to and up to my potential, then those things just happen.

“A goal is to win another championship. I want to be the anchor of our defense. My goal is to be on the floor as much as possible and not get injured. Those are little goals I like to set for myself. I don’t like to do MVP, DPOY. If it comes, it comes. It’s more so staying on the floor, with my history of injuries.

“Those are the type of goals I set for myself and doing whatever I can to help the team win.”

Even after winning his first ring, Davis has constantly emphasized his desire to win more championships. With how the current roster is built, Davis and the Lakers appear poised to make good on those desires.

Davis credits Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris for instilling confidence

While Davis is one of the best basketball players in the world, he has credited teammates like Jared Dudley and Markieff Morris for holding himself and James accountable. Davis opened up a bit about how Dudley in particular has made him a better player.

“He has a lot of high expectations for me, I have a lot of high expectations for myself,” Davis explained. “As you guys know, him and Markieff are the two guys who give me and ‘Bron the most confidence in ourselves. Dudz is always in my ear and telling me, ‘What are you going to do next? How are you going to stand out from the rest?’

“It’s good to have teammates like that who have your back, wants the best for you and wants you to do great things constantly. I’m glad Dudz is back with us.”

