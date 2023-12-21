Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Uncertain Of Status After Aggravating Left Ankle Against Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t get to enjoy being back home for very long as they embarked on a road trip to the midwest, starting against the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers were at full strength for the first time all season as Gabe Vincent returned to the lineup after missing almost two months with a knee injury. However, even with all their players available, Los Angeles lost to Chicago, marking their fourth loss in five games.

The Bulls shot absurdly well from the field, especially from downtown where they seemed to hit a 3-pointer every time the Lakers were threatening to come back. Los Angeles actually narrowed the deficit down to two points, but let go of the rope after Anthony Davis rolled his left ankle after a blocked shot.

Davis looked to be in pain, but was able to return at the start of the fourth quarter and gut out the rest of the game. Afterwards, he downplayed the injury and said that he’ll do what he needs to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves to close out the back-to-back, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Same thing,” Davis said. “Do what I go to do to be ready tomorrow.”

Although Davis said he would do his best to get himself ready, he admitted it’s tough to roll an ankle and then play a game the next day:

“Time is limited when you have a back-to-back. I’ll get some treatment tonight, in the morning, pregame, anytime I’m able to find time to get it worked on and then just be ready to go tomorrow.”

Credit to Davis for being able to play through a sprained ankle, though it feels like the injuries are starting to pile up as he previously rolled his other ankle and tweaked his hip a couple of weeks ago. Davis has drawn plenty of jokes and criticism for getting hurt all the time, but this year he seems determined to play through pain.

The Lakers defense falls apart when Davis is off the floor, but they have to be careful with him if they want him as fresh as possible down the stretch. If the game against Minnesota gets out of hand early, it would be in their best interest to sit him.

Anthony Davis discusses tough December schedule

Los Angeles remains above .500, but their December schedule is one of the hardest ones in the league. Davis acknowledged how difficult the schedule has been, but added that all he and his teammates can do is take care of their bodies and try to win games.

