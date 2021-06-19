Lakers News: Anthony Davis Gives Update On Groin Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was just never able to get fully healthy following an Achilles and calf injury that robbed him of over half the 2020-21 season.

Davis took over two months to return to the court and although he was able to finish out the regular season, injuries once again reared their heads as he hurt his knee and groin in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. The 28-year-old tried his best to play through the groin injury in Game 6, but ultimately had to sit halfway through the first quarter as he simply could not move out on the floor.

However, the early exist is likely a blessing in disguise for Davis as he will have a full offseason to get healthy and rehab his injuries. Davis was asked by a viewer on his Twitch stream how he was feeling and acknowledged he is feeling healthy and that Los Angeles will be ready for next year:

“Groin feels real good. Trust me, we’re going to be ready for next year. We’re going to be right.”

A fully healthy Lakers squad is probably still playing in this year’s postseason, especially if Davis never gets hurt. Los Angeles’ two wins in the series came when Davis was playing at his best, so it is not a stretch to say they would have likely advanced.

Regardless, Davis and the rest of the roster just need to focus on recovering as they will walk into next season as a title favorite. If Davis is able to regain his elite form, then it will be hard to bet against the Purple and Gold.