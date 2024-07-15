Lakers News: Anthony Davis Happy To Be Part Of LeBron James & Bronny James Making History

LeBron James and his son Bronny James are set to make history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time. Of course, they will be doing so on the same team after the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft, meaning he will be under the wing of his dad and Anthony Davis as they look to lead the Lakers back to championship contention.

While there has been some criticism launched at the Lakers because of the selection, the rest of the team has been nothing but supportive and Davis himself is looking forward to what is to come with Bronny and LeBron sharing the court together.

Davis recently appeared on The Today Show and said that this experience will be fun to watch and he is happy to be part of it:

“I actually called him when he got drafted. I called LeBron, I don’t have Bronny’s number yet. I called Bron you know, ‘What’s up man’ and I was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk to you, I wanna talk to my new teammate.’ It’s gonna be fun man. Obviously that’s a great, great experience and great for the James family to be able to have, not only a father-son duo in the league at the same time, but to be on the same team. So that’s gonna be fun to witness, to be a part of, and hopefully we’re able to do something special. And now, what other player to learn from. Obviously he’s been learning since he was born from LeBron, but to be able to kind of be in it now and learn from your dad and help all of us kind of build Bronny up to follow his dad’s footsteps or surpass, who knows. But it’s a cool experience and I’m glad to be part of it.”

Obviously Davis has a relationship with Bronny considering how long he has played with LeBron and how close the duo has grown throughout the years. But even still, it is history that is occurring and Davis understands just how beautiful something like this is.

The ultimate goal for Davis, LeBron and the rest of the Lakers is always to win and that will not change, but being able to experience a moment of father and son playing together is something that will never be forgotten.

Bronny James expected to spend majority of season in G League with South Bay Lakers

While that moment of Bronny James and LeBron James sharing the court for the first time will be extremely special, there is unlikely to be a lot of time together this season.

A recent report noted that the expectation is for Bronny to spend the majority of the season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with Bronny being more of a developmental project. But that will only make Bronny and LeBron’s time on the court together that much more special.

