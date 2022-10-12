Lakers News: Anthony Davis Happy To See Kendrick Nunn Playing Well In Preseason

Kendrick Nunn’s form has been the biggest positive of the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason so far with the former Miami Heat standout bouncing back in style after sitting out the entire 2021-22 with a bruised knee.

Nunn is averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over three preseason games. The 27-year-old is shooting an impressive 60.6% from the field and 52.9% from deep on 5.7 attempts from beyond the arc per game.

If the guard keeps knocking down triples at a similar rate once the regular season begins, he could prove to be an X-factor for the Lakers team that doesn’t have a lot of shooters on the roster. Anthony Davis says he is happy to see Nunn, a fellow Chicago native, thrive after all the work he has put to put his bone bruise nightmare behind him.

“He always kept his head,” the Lakers forward said after practice on Monday. “He never got rattled or really frustrated. Yeah, he was frustrated because he wasn’t playing but he knew his day would be coming soon, and it’s here and he’s playing unbelievably well in preseason and in camp.

“So I’m happy for him, another Chicago guy, so he’s doing what he’s supposed to do.”

Nunn is reaping rewards for his hard work over the summer. He spent three weeks with Athletix Rehab and Recovery in South Florida, working on strengthening his body to make it more resistant to the wear and tear that comes with playing professional basketball.

The Lakers guard’s complex training program included hand-eye coordination components that emulated moves the guard usually does on the court.

“He left in a good place mentally,” says Dr. Sharif Tabbah, an Athletix co-founder, doctor of physical therapy, and certified strength and conditioning specialist who worked with Nunn over the summer.

“He’s a ton of fun to work with. He really comes and gets his work in. And it was fun to see him progress. I’m glad we had a pretty smooth sailing experience. No setbacks and he did really, really well. He was pretty out of pain for the most part pretty quickly.”

Darvin Ham says Nunn has been “one of many bright spots” of Lakers preseason

Nunn has made a strong case for earning one of the spots in the starting lineup. Head coach Darvin Ham says the guard has played extremely well on both ends of the floor, proving he fits well next to LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

“Kendrick has been one of the many bright spots in camp,” Ham adds.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!