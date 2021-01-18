Lakers News: Anthony Davis Honored To Play On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers conclude a short homestand with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, better known as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MLK Day is one of the year’s most important holidays, especially when considering the events of recent history. This day is also one of the most important dates on the NBA calendar, as every season, it is filled with primetime matchups meant to honor the legacy of the civil rights icon.

Lakers-Warriors will be the finale of a triple-header featuring the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis, who has played in several MLK Day games before, is pleased to do so yet again. “It’s an honor. In my career I’ve probably played four or five times on MLK Day, and it was always an honor,” he said.

“Being with New Orleans, we usually were in Memphis, which was a whole different honor. I think just playing on MLK Day is an honor for me, an honor for the organization, for our team.

“Especially with everything that’s gone on over the world last year and leading to this year, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear a lot of guys speak out. There was a lot of talk about starting the season [on MLK Day] to make it more powerful. For everything MLK did for us and the world, anytime you get a chance to play on MLK Day and represent what he wanted all along, you couldn’t be more happier to do so.”

The NBA has shown a far greater willingness to commit to social justice causes than other major sports leagues, making it the perfect league to play on this holiday. The Lakers feature some of the most active players in terms of speaking out about injustice, meaning they could very well do their own tribute in addition to whatever the league has planned.

Davis commends LeBron James for his willingness to speak out

The Lakers playing on MLK Day is all the more fitting when considering how active LeBron James is with social justice issues.

“He’s the face of the league, so when he says something, everyone listens. I think he gives confidence to younger players or other players who are not as outspoken to do the same thing,” Davis said of James.

“You have a lot more confidence to say what you want to say when a league has your back. Anybody who has your back in general, when you have a guy who backs the players in this league, wants the best for everyone and supports everyone, I think you can speak out.

“When guys see that ‘Bron speaks out or says something about any subject matter, they feel comfortable to do the same thing.”

