Lakers News: Anthony Davis In ‘Good Spirits’ After Suffering Knee Injury

Injuries continue to hit the Los Angeles Lakers, but they dodged a major bullet after seeing Anthony Davis go down to a knee injury in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jaden McDaniels fell into Davis’ leg and the star went to the floor and looked seriously hurt. While the initial thought was that Davis sustained a major knee injury, an MRI revealed he suffered an MCL sprain which will sideline him for at least the next four weeks.

Davis traveled with the team to Chicago and said he is feeling better about his situation, though he is disappointed he will be out for an extended period of time, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Mentally I’m fine, in good spirits being around the team. Obviously avoided a major injury, which has kinda got my spirits back up because I just didn’t know. The whole time from when it happened to the MRI the next day, I was just in limbo about what was going on. And got good news that I avoided surgery, so that’s good but it stills sucks that I’m gonna be out for some weeks trying to get this right.”

The big man was caught on video trying to walk back to the locker room but struggled to put any weight on his leg. He detailed the moment and admitted he thought it was worse than it ended up being:

“Throbbing pain. Couldn’t put pressure on it from one end of the court all the way to the other it just reached a point where it was tough to walk. Had to take a break. Like I said, the first thing I did hear something pop and the first thing I thought of was that which…I was emotional, I was just everywhere. But like I said, thank God it wasn’t that. I just needed to…my leg was bothering me, so I just had to drop and take that pressure off of me.”

Los Angeles is fortunate that Davis will be able to return at some point during the 2021-22 season, but the timing of his injury is unfortunate as the team started to finally put things together on the court. The only thing they can hope for is that Davis’ rehab goes smoothly and they are able to stay afloat until he returns.

Frank Vogel reiterates Lakers do not feel sorry for themselves

Between injuries and health and safety protocols, the Lakers feel like they have been short-handed all season long. Despite that, head coach Frank Vogel reiterated that no one in the organization feels sorry for themselves.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!