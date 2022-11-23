Lakers News: Anthony Davis Played With Numbness In Left Arm Vs. Suns After Hitting Funny Bone

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis continued his recent dominant stretch on Tuesday night, this time torching the Phoenix Suns with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks. Unfortunately, the Lakers were unable to keep their win streak going as they fell to Phoenix by 10 points, but Davis was clearly the best player on the court once again.

But the game was not without its scary moments for Davis as in the second quarter he went down to the floor grabbing at his left hand and wrist. Even with replays, it was unclear exactly how Davis injured himself, but he would stay in the game though he continued to grab at that hand for the remainder of the night.

As it turned out, even Davis isn’t quite sure how it occurred but he revealed that he lost feeling down his entire left arm and was still feeling the numbness after the game, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I don’t know if I came down on his shoulder or something, but I hit, I guess like my funny bone and just lost feeling in my arm, my fingers, my hand. It’s still a little numb right now, but it’s my left hand so I didn’t really need it much tonight. It is what it is.”

Davis would continue on about the his experience, saying he felt a burning sensation throughout nearly his entire arm, but he was not about to sit out at any point:

“It got numb and then it just started burning from like mid-bicep all the way down to my pinky and ring finger. And then it just went numb and tingling to where I couldn’t feel anything. It’s really a thing they said they had to let the nerve calm down. Well, I don’t have time to let the nerve calm down. I’ve hit my funny bone before, not to that magnitude, and it usually goes away in 30-40 seconds. This one was a little different, I can actually still feel it so my mindset was, it’s your left hand, lets get up, make the two free throws and figure it out at half. And then get ready to play in the second half.”

This is the mindset that many have been waiting to see from Davis and it is why he has been at another level recently. Anytime Davis goes down everyone holds their breath and the entire team came to check on him when he was on the floor. But the fact that he got up, stayed in the game and continued to dominate surely instills confidence in the rest of the team.

Davis is in the midst of his best run of play in years and is putting up numbers very few have ever done in league history. While that might have been a scary moment, it ultimately was just a minor scare that didn’t deter Davis from dominating in any way.

Anthony Davis praises Austin Reaves for recent play

Another player who has stepped up recently in the absence of LeBron James has been Austin Reaves. The second-year guard has entered the starting lineup and become a main playmaker for the Lakers and Davis had a ton of praise for his teammate.

“He’s been doing it all,” Davis said recently of Reaves. “All three levels. He’s in the paint with his shot fakes, getting to the line. Shooting the 3-ball. Handling the ball on pick-and-rolls and making the right reads. So he’s been playing unbelievable for us, making all the right plays and his confidence is very high right now.”

