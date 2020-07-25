Lakers’ Anthony Davis: ‘Whole World Listens’ To LeBron James

Amidst the NBA restart at Walt Disney World, players have been working together to ensure that important social justice issues are continually being discussed and brought to the forefront of the news.

The league has already implemented a couple of things like allowing players to wear messages on the back of their jerseys as well as painting “Black Lives Matter” on the courts in Orlando.

The Los Angeles Lakers have several players who are using their platforms to contribute to the cause, but the biggest voice on the roster belongs of course to LeBron James. He has been one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to speaking on issues, often taking to social media to express his thoughts.

As his teammate, Anthony Davis acknowledged how impactful James’s words can be and that he is learning how to use his platform in a similar way.

“He’s the top player in the league. He speaks on a lot of issues, he likes to voice his opinion on a lot of topics, and when he speaks, his name and words hold a lot weight,” Davis said.

“When he speaks, a lot of people listen. I’m just happy I get to be along his side, get a lot of knowledge from him, learn from him, and kind of be there to speak out with him. When he speaks, the whole world listens.”

With a massive following of his own, Davis has the potential to impact conversations and inspire change as well, especially now as a member of the Lakers. While playing next to James has its obvious advantages, Davis is also fortunate that he is someone who can help him find his own voice as a superstar in the league.

Davis hopeful progress will be achieved by end of season

After the death of George Floyd, NBA players have been calling for more action to address issues facing the black community.

Some were apprehensive that the season restart would take away from the focus of Black Lives Matter, but those who are participating in the bubble believe that playing would actually help get their messages across better.

When asked what he is hoping to accomplish by season’s end, Davis was clear with his answer.

“Change. Obviously we know it’s not going to happen overnight, but being here and using our platforms, partnering with the PA and league, we’re having Zoom calls with organizations, so we hope a lot can be accomplished when this is all over,” he said.

“It’s continuing to having these meetings and talks to figure out what we’re going to do. We can talk about it, but at the same time we want to see action. I think in this bubble for three months, a lot can be accomplished as a league. I think there’s no better place to do it than with the top league in the world.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!