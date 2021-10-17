Lakers News: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Believe Having Full Offseason Was Beneficial

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were absolutely demolished by injuries up and down the roster. Most notably, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed large portions of the season and Davis’ injury during the playoffs basically ended the Lakers’ season for good.

The Lakers were one of many teams to deal with outstanding injuries last season and many pointed towards the quick turnaround from the bubble as a major culprit. Davis believes that to be the case as well and was excited to get a full offseason to prepare for this upcoming year.

“No, I think last summer or last mini-summer, I didn’t have that much time to get back on track from the bubble going into the next season,” Davis said. “I think a lot of guys around the league, that’s why a lot of guys are getting hurt. But I had my full summer, so I was able to, 12 weeks, three months, four months of training to get my body back to where it’s supposed to be.

“So I’m excited about that, but I think that was the biggest focus is just the season came a little too early and guys didn’t have proper training, especially the guys that went to the bubble and went to a deep playoff run, guys didn’t have that proper training to train their bodies like they normally do to prepare for a season. The Lakers and Miami only had like 70-something days before Game 1, which is insane. I think guys got that for a summer, able to rehab and able to get their bodies back. So I think all the guys on the team are healthy and ready to go.”

One of the players most outspoken about the quick turnaround last season was James himself, so it was no surprise to see he completely agreed with his teammate.

“Obviously I agree with AD, I understood and I said it numerous times that the season came too fast for everyone,” LeBron added. “Not only us and the Heat that played in the Finals but everyone that was a part of the bubble and things of that nature.”

“But the four months that we’ve had to kind of just recalibrate and get back to obviously some rest, but also just getting your mind back fresh. We were able to spend a lot of time with your friends and family and things of that nature but also put a lot of work in, get healthy, that you weren’t able to do in that short period of time from the bubble to the start of last season. So I think everybody is gonna benefit from it.”

The Lakers obviously hope that is the case as health will be the most important factor this season. The front office has put together a talented group of players and all are on the same page towards accomplishing the goal of winning a championship.

Health was the story of last season and the hope is that this won’t be the case this year. James and Davis are refreshed and revitalized after a full offseason which could mean bad news for the rest of the league.

