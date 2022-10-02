Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Focused On Being Aggressive Instead Of Selfless

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook get another season to prove they can coexist after their disastrous 2021-22 season.

Under head coach Darvin Ham, there’s some renewed optimism that the three stars can work though fans are understandably skeptical after watching the experiment unfold last year. So far in training camp, reports about their play have been positive as they seem bought in to what Ham has asked of them.

Davis is the key to the Lakers’ success this year and he noted he, James and Westbrook have shifted their mindsets to being more aggressive, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“I think the biggest thing was everybody trying to be selfless and now everybody is being aggressive,” Davis said. “Russ, ‘You get it, go.’ Bron, ‘You get it, go.’ I get it and go. Whoever. And that’s been very helpful for all of us. Obviously, we’re unselfish teammates and we want to pass and do things (for our teammates), but at the same time, we have to get going as well. And I think that’s been the biggest change that we wanted to see from us three so far is whoever gets it, let’s be aggressive because it’s going to open up the floor for everybody else. “When we’re all trying to be unselfish and share the wealth, the ball kind of ends up getting lost around the perimeter or we’re going up against the shot clock. But when somebody is staying aggressive and Russ is getting downhill, Bron is getting downhill, it opens up the floor. Because they’re aggressive where guys have to help out, they can kick it out to shooters.”

All three are capable playmakers who create attention anytime they’re on the floor, but Los Angeles needs them to put pressure on defenses as scoring threats in order to keep the offense flowing. Davis in particular needs to assume more responsibility on that end, especially because James has been in his ear about being the team’s No. 1 option.

How things will play out with the Big 3 remains to be seen, but the early signs seem to be encouraging at the very least.

Anthony Davis sets goal to play all 82 games of 2022-23 season

Injuries have robbed years off of Davis’ prime, a frustration for himself and the organization who are looking to build around him post-James. With that in mind, Davis made it clear he wants to play all 82 regular season games this year.

