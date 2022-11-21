Lakers News: Anthony Davis Loses Out On Western Conference Player Of The Week Honors To Kings’ De’Aaron Fox

The NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Nov. 14-20. He received the honor over the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Haliburton took home Player of the Week honors over Bradley Beal, Darius Garland, Myles Turner and Franz Wagner.

The Lakers only had two games this past week which may have cost Davis as Fox and the Kings played three. Fox averaged 25 points and eight assists, leading his team to a 3-0 record.

Davis was dominant in both of the Lakers’ games, leading wins over the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs without LeBron James.

Davis had 38 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks against the Pistons while shooting 10-for-6 from the field and 18-for-21 from the free-throw line. He then followed that up with 30 points, 18 rebounds, two rebounds, three steals and a block in just 28 minutes in the blowout win over San Antonio.

Overall on the week, Davis averaged 34 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and 2.5 blocks while shooting 62.9% from the field.

Davis is in the midst of a very strong two-way season for the Lakers, posting 25.6 points, 12 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 81.4% from the charity stripe.

After the Lakers’ poor start to the season, Davis has made it a point to be more aggressive offensively and the result has been three straight wins for L.A. without James.

Davis believes Lakers’ confidence is growing

With those three wins, the Lakers have improved their record to 5-10. They still have a long way to go to contend but Davis sees their confidence growing with each game.

“Everybody’s confidence is very high while not getting too high,” Davis said. “Going into Phoenix, starting off the trip will be a good test for us, but like I said, I think the guys’ confidence is high on both ends of the ball going into that game, which we want to start the road trip off with a W. Then San Antonio back-to-back.

“It feels good to get three in a row. Now just got to carry it over onto the road and put some more wins together.”

