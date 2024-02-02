Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Reserve For 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been named a Western Conference reserve for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, it was announced on TNT on Thursday.

The Lakers’ big man is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 46 games so far this season.

Joining Davis as reserves in the West are Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

It has truly been an outstanding season for Davis, who, most importantly, has been healthy for the most part this year. Davis has arguably been the Lakers’ best player this season, even above LeBron James, who was named a starter. And that is especially when factoring in his defense in which he has continued to show that he is one of, if not the best defensive big in the entire NBA.

In addition to dominating the paint offensively, Davis has also been more consistent as a shooter and has taken a big leap with his passing as well, averaging 4.6 assists in the month of January.

Davis was one of the obvious choices to be a reserve despite the West being stacked overall. Deserving players such as De’Aaron Fox, Lauri Markkanen, Jamal Murray, Domantas Sabonis and James Harden all missed the cut but could have easily been selected as well.

The Eastern Conference reserves were also selected. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics made the cut.

NBA All-Star Weekend takes place from February 16-18 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Panini Rising Stars takes place on Friday the 16th with State Farm All-Star Saturday happening the following night which includes the Starry 3-point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk. The game itself will be Sunday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers ‘not that far off’ from where they want to be

While being named an All-Star is a great accomplishment, Anthony Davis is undoubtedly more focused on the Lakers and getting their season turned around. The team is still below .500 but Davis maintains a belief in his team.

The big man recently spoke on this, believing the Lakers aren’t that far off from where they should be and echoed LeBron James’ sentiment that they can beat any team on any given night. Davis stressed the need of the Lakers to be more consistent and put a good stretch of games together to close what really isn’t a huge gap to a playoff spot.

