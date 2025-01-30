Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Reserve For 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been named a Western Conference reserve for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, it was announced on TNT on Thursday.

The Lakers star is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 42 games so far this season. This marks Davis’ 10th All-Star selection overall and fourth since joining the Lakers.

Joining Davis as reserves in the West are Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, James Harden of the L.A. Clippers, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis has been phenomenal thus far this season for the Lakers, as he has truly taken over as the primary piece for L.A.’s offense. The franchise has been hinting this change for years, but 2024-25 seems to be the first season where this is coming to fruition. LeBron James was named a starter due to his place in the fan vote, but even he would say that Davis is the leader in the locker room this season.

There was no doubt that Davis would be named an All-Star reserve after not being selected as a starter. Him, Edwards and Wembanyama were the three obvious choices, while Harden and Jackson were also considered to be somewhat of locks. Williams and Sengun were the final two names selected, among other great choices like Domantas Sabonis, Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Ja Morant and the injured Luka Doncic.

The Eastern Conference reserves were also selected and announced on TNT on Thursday. That list includes Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Pascal Siakam of the Indiana Pacers, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

All 24 selected All-Stars will be placed in a player pool that will be drafted into three teams of eight by Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith as part of a new All-Star format.

NBA All-Star Weekend takes place from February 14-16 in San Francisco, California. The All-Star Game takes place at Chase Center, beginning at 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht named to Rising Stars Game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis representing the Lakers during All-Star Weekend was pretty much a foregone conclusion. But in 2025, they won’t be alone as rookie Dalton Knecht was named to the player pool for the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge.

Knecht was one of 10 rookies selected to participate in the event during All-Star Weekend. The Rising Stars Challenge has the four-team, mini-tournament format that was adopted for the All-Star Game itself this year so there is a chance that Knecht could face off with his Lakers teammates should his squad be successful.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!