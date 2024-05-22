Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named To Second Team All-NBA; LeBron James To Third Team

The NBA announced its All-NBA teams for the 2023-24 season and Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony were among the 15 players earning honors.

The First Team is comprised of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic. Second Team features Davis along with Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant. Lastly, James, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Domantis Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton rounded out the Third Team.

This is the 20th time that James has been named to an All-NBA team, which is the most in league history. For Davis, this is his fifth time being named to an All-NBA team and the first time he’s been on the Second Team.

Although the Lakers finished in eighth place following the conclusion of the regular season, James and Davis had stellar years. Despite being in Year 21, James was able to turn back the clock as he looked just as explosive and quick as he has in previous years. Meanwhile, Davis was able to stay the healthiest he has during his time in the league as he played a career-high 76 regular season games.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: pic.twitter.com/KrG4Fjc9pW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2024

James went on to average 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds while shooting a career-best 41 percent from the 3-point line on just over five attempts a game. Not to be outdone, Davis averaged 24.7 points, a career-high 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks. Davis also finished fourth in voting for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Despite the strong seasons from James and Davis, Los Angeles underwhelmed and now head into the offseason where they’ll need to make some moves to get the roster back to contender caliber. Rui Hachimura previously said he believes the current iteration of the Lakers is good enough to win championships, but it’s tough to see that especially after watching how great the remaining teams in the 2024 NBA Playoffs are.

If Los Angeles is serious about competing for a title next season, they’ll need to find players who can help James and Davis in the playoffs.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis named to NBA’s All-Defensive First Team

Anthony Davis turned in one of his best defensive seasons of his career but was beat out for Defensive Player of the Year by Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama and Bam Adebayo. While Davis had a strong argument to be at least in the top-three, he joined the DPOY finalists and Herb Jones on the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.

Davis was the only player in the league this year to be named to both All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.

