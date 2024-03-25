Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week For March 18-24

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, March 18, to Sunday, March 24.

Davis is coming off an exceptional week in which he led the Lakers to a perfect 3-0 record with wins over the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

He had at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in all three contests, averaging 27.0 points, 16.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks while shooting 68.6% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line.

Davis kicked off the week with a 22-point, 15-rebound, 6-assist and 2-steal performance against the Hawks while shooting 10-for-14 from the field in a blowout victory. He then followed that up with 23 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and four blocks on 10-of-16 shooting against Philadelphia.

Then to close out the week, Davis had one of his most dominant performances of the season against Indiana, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block on 15-of-21 from the field. The Lakers beat the Pacers 150-145, which was their highest scoring performance since Jan. 1987.

In 67 games (all starts) for the Lakers this season, Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks in 35.6 minutes while shooting 55.8% from the field and 81.2% from the charity stripe. Included in that is 56 double-doubles, two triple-doubles and 17 games with at least 30 points.

Davis now owns 10 career NBA weekly awards, including five in a Lakers uniform. This marks his first weekly award of the season and first since April 3, 2023.

With the Lakers currently sitting in the ninth spot in a crowded Western Conference, they have needed every one of these performances from Davis to stay afloat. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his season though is that he has played in 67 of the Lakers’ 71 games, which makes his eligible for all awards at the end of the season.

Anthony Davis wants undefeated road trip for Lakers

It’s no secret that time is running out for the Lakers to climb up the standings, making their upcoming six-game road trip very crucial. Anthony Davis has high expectations for his team on the trip, believing they can win every game.

“Six. We want to win every game,” Davis said. “I think on this trip, we beat everybody… So we know we’re capable, but it’s the road. It’s going to be tough, but we got the capability of winning each game. We got to approach it that way.”

