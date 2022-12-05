Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been operating at a different level for weeks now, but his most recent game is definitely his best of the season and possibly his best since he joined the franchise period.

Davis finished with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 130-119, their eighth win in the last 10 games. But with these past couple of games moving to even greater heights, it is no surprise that Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

And in doing so, Davis is putting his name beside the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Patrick Ewing according to NBA Stats, ESPN Stats & Info, and Ball Is Life:

Anthony Davis is the first player since Patrick Ewing to record 50+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 3+ blocks on 70% shooting in a regular season game: Patrick Ewing – 50 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks on 71% shooting on 12/1/1990 https://t.co/anmIrlecxa — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 5, 2022

Since blocks became official in 1973-74, Anthony Davis is the 1st player in Lakers franchise history to record 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 3+ blocks in back-to-back games. https://t.co/anmIrkW3j2 pic.twitter.com/vUIHXG5gJd — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 5, 2022

Anthony Davis joins Shaquille O’Neal as the only Lakers to record 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in back-to-back games: Shaquille O’Neal – 4/5/2000 to 4/14/2000

Anthony Davis – 12/2/2022 to 12/4/2022 https://t.co/anmIrkW3j2 pic.twitter.com/vvL1D23EWZ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 5, 2022

Anthony Davis went off for 55 and is the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant! 55 PTS, 17 REB, 3 BLK (73% FG)

44 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK (67% FG) pic.twitter.com/7Bdw51rkIS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 5, 2022

Anthony Davis has made 40 FG over his last 2 games, tied for the most by any player over a 2-game span in the last 20 seasons, joining Kobe Bryant. Bryant recorded 2 such instances, making 40 FG over a 2-game span on March 16 & 18, 2007 and January 20 & 22, 2006. pic.twitter.com/0bEeFe8L2K — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2022

It is easy to say Davis is playing amazing and at a different level, but stats like these really put into context just how special the Lakers big man has been. Any time you can put your name next to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in Lakers history, you are truly doing things beyond belief.

Davis being named Western Conference Player of the Week was well deserved and his play has been the biggest factor in the Lakers turning this season around.

Anthony Davis says he’s entering games with ‘mindset of just dominating’

One thing that Davis has previously been criticized for is being too passive at times, but that has not been the case at all this season. Davis says his mindset right now going into games is to just dominate, regardless of who is on the other side of the court.

The Lakers big man noted that being healthy certainly helps, and also shouted out his teammates for looking for him such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves. But overall, it is that mindset that is making all the difference for Davis.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!