Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week
Anthony Davis, Lakers
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been operating at a different level for weeks now, but his most recent game is definitely his best of the season and possibly his best since he joined the franchise period.

Davis finished with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 130-119, their eighth win in the last 10 games. But with these past couple of games moving to even greater heights, it is no surprise that Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

And in doing so, Davis is putting his name beside the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Patrick Ewing according to NBA Stats, ESPN Stats & Info, and Ball Is Life:

It is easy to say Davis is playing amazing and at a different level, but stats like these really put into context just how special the Lakers big man has been. Any time you can put your name next to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in Lakers history, you are truly doing things beyond belief.

Davis being named Western Conference Player of the Week was well deserved and his play has been the biggest factor in the Lakers turning this season around.

Anthony Davis says he’s entering games with ‘mindset of just dominating’

One thing that Davis has previously been criticized for is being too passive at times, but that has not been the case at all this season. Davis says his mindset right now going into games is to just dominate, regardless of who is on the other side of the court.

The Lakers big man noted that being healthy certainly helps, and also shouted out his teammates for looking for him such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves. But overall, it is that mindset that is making all the difference for Davis.

