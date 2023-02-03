Lakers News: Anthony Davis Not Upset At Being Left Off All-Star Team

There was a time earlier this season when Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was playing like the best player in the league and was garnering some MVP consideration. Davis obviously went down for some time with a foot injury, but there’s still little doubt that Davis is an All-Star-level player.

While Davis was surpassed by Zion Williamson as an All-Star starter thanks to the players and media voting, it still seemed likely that he would be named a reserve for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. However, that turned out not to be the case as Davis was not named as one of seven Western Conference reserves.

But as far as Davis is concerned, he is just fine with that. After the Lakers’ victory over the Indiana Pacers, Davis made it clear that he is fine with being left off and that, more importantly, his wife and kids are ecstatic, via NBA.com:

“I don’t know. I mean obviously missing five and a half weeks hurt but I’m pretty sure my wife will be happy, and my kids. So it is what it is.”

All-Star reserves were named as the Lakers were tipping off against the Pacers so the big man was unaware that he was skipped over. You could be mistaken for thinking otherwise, however, as the big man put forth his best performance since returning from injury finishing with 31 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

But Davis insists that he didn’t find out about it until after the game when Lakers reporter Mike Trudell informed him. And Davis’ wife is apparently already making plans about a vacation:

“Mike Trudell told me so I didn’t find out til the end [of the game]. Like I said, it is what it is. I’m here to try to compete for championships, not to get in the All-Star Game. If it happens obviously that’s great, it’s always an honor. But my wife is ecstatic, she already texted me and said ‘where are we going?’ so it’s cool.”

As he said, All-Star Games are a nice honor, but the goal is always to be competing for championships and the Lakers star is simply focused on getting his team back where they are supposed to be. In reality, a little time away from the court to rest and spend with family, before getting ready for this final push is probably for Davis and the Lakers overall.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis admits he’s still getting his rhythm back

Davis’ performance is even more promising considering the Lakers’ big man claims he is still getting his rhythm back and isn’t quite where he wants to be just yet.

Following the Lakers’ win earlier this week over the New York Knicks, Davis made that claim while noting that it’s gonna be some time before he is back to where he wants to be. But as long as the Lakers keep winning, he is happy.

