Lakers News: Anthony Davis Not Named 2023 NBA All-Star Reserve

Although Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games due to injury this season, it was still somewhat of a surprise when New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game over him.

That snub became even more egregious on Thursday when Davis was not named a Western Conference reserve for the All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City later this month. That means LeBron James was the only Lakers player named an All-Star.

When Davis has been healthy, he has been one of the best players in the NBA. He’s averaging 26.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game and is shooting 58.3% from the field and 82.5% from the free throw line.

Of course, there were concerns that his lack of availability would cause him to miss the All-Star Game, but the production when healthy has clearly made up for it so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him left off the roster altogether.

Filling out the Western Conference reserve pool is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has the thought-to-be-tanking OKC in the race for the Play-In Tournament. Additionally, Memphis Grizzlies high-flyer Ja Morant and big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, L.A. Clippers wing Paul George, Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis and breakout Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. Some potentially snubbed players include Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the L.A. Clippers, as well as De’Aaron Fox of the Kings and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

In the Eastern Conference, the reserve guard pool includes the exciting young Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday and Boston Celtics second-in-command Jaylen Brown.

The forwards are Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, alongside Joel Embiid of the 76ers, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks star and former Laker Julius Randle, making his second All-Star appearance.

Full All-Star Game rosters

While the finalized rosters won’t come to fruition until the Draft in the hours before the game, here are all the players that have been selected to participate by conference.

West Starters:

LeBron James (captain), Lakers

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

West Reserves:

Paul George, Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Domantas Sabonis, Kings

East Starters:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Kevin Durant, Nets

Kyrie Irving, Nets

East Reserves:

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

Joel Embiid, 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Bucks

Julius Randle, Knicks

