Lakers News: Anthony Davis Not Named 2023 NBA All-Star Reserve

Although Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games due to injury this season, it was still somewhat of a surprise when New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game over him.
That snub became even more egregious on Thursday when Davis was not named a Western Conference reserve for the All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City later this month. That means LeBron James was the only Lakers player named an All-Star.
When Davis has been healthy, he has been one of the best players in the NBA. He’s averaging 26.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game and is shooting 58.3% from the field and 82.5% from the free throw line.
Of course, there were concerns that his lack of availability would cause him to miss the All-Star Game, but the production when healthy has clearly made up for it so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him left off the roster altogether.
Filling out the Western Conference reserve pool is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has the thought-to-be-tanking OKC in the race for the Play-In Tournament. Additionally, Memphis Grizzlies high-flyer Ja Morant and big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, L.A. Clippers wing Paul George, Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis and breakout Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. Some potentially snubbed players include Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the L.A. Clippers, as well as De’Aaron Fox of the Kings and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.
In the Eastern Conference, the reserve guard pool includes the exciting young Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday and Boston Celtics second-in-command Jaylen Brown.
The forwards are Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, alongside Joel Embiid of the 76ers, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks star and former Laker Julius Randle, making his second All-Star appearance.
Full All-Star Game rosters
While the finalized rosters won’t come to fruition until the Draft in the hours before the game, here are all the players that have been selected to participate by conference.
West Starters:
LeBron James (captain), Lakers
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Stephen Curry, Warriors
Zion Williamson, Pelicans
West Reserves:
Paul George, Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Domantas Sabonis, Kings
East Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Kevin Durant, Nets
Kyrie Irving, Nets
East Reserves:
Bam Adebayo, Heat
Jaylen Brown, Celtics
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls
Joel Embiid, 76ers
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
Jrue Holiday, Bucks
Julius Randle, Knicks
