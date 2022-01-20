Lakers News: Anthony Davis ‘Not That Close’ To Returning; Engaged In ‘Light Shooting’ Before Loss To Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers are still awaiting Anthony Davis’ return after the 28-year-old forward sprained the MCL in his knee over a month ago.

Davis suffered the injury right after L.A. recorded their best record of the season, moving to 16-13 thanks to a thrilling overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks. Following Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers are back below .500 — which is where LeBron James thinks they currently belong.

Last week’s reports claimed Davis could come back sometime during the Purple and Gold’s upcoming six-game road trip. Head coach Frank Vogel then revealed a few days ago that the All-Star forward has been cleared for an “on-court ramp-up with contact.”

Vogel has now added he would like Davis to take part in some practices before he returns to action — although the Lakers’ schedule could thwart those plans, he pointed out.

“I’m not sure about yesterday but he was on the court this morning doing some light shooting,” Vogel said on Wednesday.

“We’re not that close yet but we’ll talk to the medical team. Ideally, yes, he would get a couple of practices in. When you miss over a month, ideally you get a couple of practices in but that’s not always a luxury that you have in the NBA so they’ll do whatever work is necessary to get ready to play.”

Unlike Davis, Kendrick Nunn’s comeback from his knee injury will be delayed. Vogel has revealed Nunn’s knee didn’t respond well to increased activity in rehab.

Vogel envisions Davis playing ‘a lot at the five’ upon return

Earlier in January, Vogel discussed how the Lakers’ rotation would change after Davis rejoins his teammates on the court.

“I think you’re gonna see Anthony playing a lot at the five and then when Anthony is out, we have the lineups that we’ve been playing right now with LeBron basically playing point center,” Vogel said.

“It is a direction that I think we’re gonna land with this group towards the second half of the season and one we’re seeing obvious benefits for right now that we feel like we’re gonna be even more enhanced when Anthony gets back.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!