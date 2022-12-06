Lakers News: Anthony Davis’ Only Goal This Season Is To Win Championship

There has been no better player in the NBA over the past couple weeks than Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. The big man has been absolutely unreal recently and was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in the Lakers’ four-game week.

As a team, the Lakers have now won three straight games and eight of their last 10 to climb back near .500 after an abysmal start to the season and Davis has undoubtedly been the catalyst of that. Even though the team is still on the edge of the playoff race early this season, the ultimate goal for Davis has not changed.

Davis recently spoke to Jovan Buha of The Athletic and the Lakers big man re-iterated that his goal is simply to win the NBA Championship, adding that he believes everything else, both individually and team-wise, will take care of itself:

“To win a championship,” Davis said of his goals the rest of the season. “That’s it. If your mindset is on winning a championship, the rest will take care of itself. That’s always been my thought. I put the team first over any individual awards or accolades that come with it. So if we continue to do what we do and win basketball games, the rest will take care of itself.”

Whether the Lakers can truly become championship contenders this season remains to be seen and most would agree that a roster move or two is still needed for the team to make that leap. But Davis playing at this unreal level gives the Lakers a chance to beat anyone on any given night.

The most important change for Davis has been his mindset on a nightly basis. He is entering every game expecting to dominate the opposition and has done just that. But it isn’t for his own desires, it is because he understands that he needs to play this way in order for the Lakers to succeed.

As he said, Davis is focused on bringing home another NBA Championship and he will let everything else take care of itself as he puts his everything into doing his part on the court.

Kristaps Porzingis believes Lakers’ Anthony Davis belongs in MVP discussion

Davis’ most recent performance was his best of the season as he dropped 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks against the Washington Wizards. That came at the expense of Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis who, afterwards, praised Davis for his recent stretch.

Porzingis said that he believes Davis is playing like an MVP and will find himself in the MVP discussions if he continues to play like this, adding that he is glad to see Davis back to performing at this level once again.

