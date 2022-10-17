Lakers News: Anthony Davis Praises Dennis Schroder’s Defense

Dennis Schroder hopes for a fresh start upon his reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers after a bittersweet first run with the team.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 61 stars for L.A. in 2020-21. However, the Purple and Gold crashed out of the playoffs in the first round and the German playmaker left in free agency after failing to agree on a contract extension with the team.

Also, Schroder reportedly didn’t have the best chemistry with some of his Lakers teammates — including Anthony Davis, who was understood to have been frustrated with the playmaker’s passing. But even if the two players will need to tune up on offense, Davis says he looks forward to the impact Schroder’s arrival will have on L.A.’s defense.

“He’s great on the ball,” the Lakers forward said after a recent practice. “Even today, first day in practice and we all took three dribbles and we had to give it up so with him and [Patrick Beverley] in that backcourt defensively, that’s what he brings – 94 feet.”

“Pat will probably get mad because he calls himself Mr. 94, but both of those guys are able to contain the ball. He brings a different dynamic to our team, for sure.”

Back in 2020-21, Schroder received plenty of praise for his hustle on the defensive side of the ball. All in all, the playmaker was part of the No. 1 defense in the NBA and, individually, ranked near the top 50 in steals (1.1) per game.

It may be a while before Davis and the Lakers see Schroder’s defense in action though as he injured his finger, putting his status for the start of the regular season in jeopardy.

Schroder: Lakers never offered me contract extension

Schroder left the Lakers in awkward circumstances, reportedly after rejecting a huge contract extension. That led to a mockery of the guard, who ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics with a salary below $6 million and now returns on a minimum contract.

However, Schroder recently said he never actually rejected an extension offer from the Lakers. “End of the day, there never was a contract,” the guard said on Monday. “I don’t know who brought it up, but that’s the media.

“But I think you guys can ask Rob and see what he has to say about it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!