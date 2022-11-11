Lakers News: Anthony Davis Questionable Against Kings With Non-COVID Illness

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday morning that Anthony Davis is questionable against the Sacramento Kings due to a non-COVID illness.

The illness has been going around the Lakers’ locker room as LeBron James, Wenyen Gabriel, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV have all had it in the last week.

Davis was excused from the morning’s shootaround so he can get some rest in hopes of being to play against the Kings. The Lakers will already be shorthanded as James was ruled out after suffering a left adductor strain late in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.

James will likely miss the Lakers’ next two days, so Davis coming down with an illness is far from ideal. After the Clippers loss, he spoke on what he needs to do more of if his co-star misses time, and he emphasized the need to be more vocal as a leader and more aggressive offensively.

Walker is also currently dealing with the illness having missed the Lakers’ last two games. He is also questionable for Friday’s game against the Kings but was able to participate in Thursday’s practice so seems to be trending toward being able to play.

The good news for the Lakers is that after their games against the Kings and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, they will have four days off to get healthy before returning to the court the following Friday. The way it’s looking though, they could be severely shorthanded for these next two.

