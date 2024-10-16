Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ranked No. 13 In ESPN’s Annual NBARank List

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was perhaps the player most affected by the quick turnaround between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. After playing the best basketball of his career during the postseason that led to L.A. winning the 2020 NBA championship, he spent three seasons battling his own body to stay on the floor.

From 2020-23, Davis played in just 55.9% of possible regular season games. He still looked incredible when he was able to get on the floor, but he simply couldn’t stay there consistently. But things finally came together with health and skill for Davis in 2023-24.

The Lakers big man was simply spectacular last season. He played in 76 games in the regular season, finishing with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He was an All-Star for the ninth time in his career, made All-NBA Second Team, All-NBA Defense First Team and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

And yet, somehow, Davis dropped in ESPN’s annual NBARank. Each year, ESPN assembles a panel of 150 experts to rank head-to-head individual matchups and come up with a consensus top 100 for the upcoming season.

And after finishing at No. 10 prior to last season, and having the season he had, he dropped to No. 13 overall:

Davis is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, collecting a personal-best 12.6 rebounds per game, along with 24.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks. All while playing 76 games — a career high. After a rough stretch of injuries following the 2020 title, Davis reminded everyone of his place as one of the most dominant two-way talents in the game. And at 31 years old, Davis should have plenty of meaningful basketball left in him as the Lakers look to return to contention with new coach JJ Redick. — McMenamin

It appears that Davis’ drop has less to do with him and more to do with the players ahead of him. Victor Wembanyama, who debuted in the top 100 last season in the mid-40s, rises all the way up to No. 11 after one of the all-time great rookie seasons.

Jalen Brunson went from No. 32 to No. 12 after an incredible season with the New York Knicks and the expectation that he could ascend even further in 2024-25.

This does mean, though, that all three of the Olympic trio of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will rank inside the top 10. That will be released on Thursday.

Steve Kerr shocked by Anthony Davis’ defense

Anthony Davis is primed for a huge year with the Lakers as head coach JJ Redick said he plans on featuring the superstar big man on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers have begun to entrust Davis with more responsibility both on and off the floor and he has embraced the heightened expectations. At his best, Davis is a two-way force that can change a game on his own and Los Angeles is counting on him to carry the load during the 2024-25 season.

The franchise has high hopes for Davis, who showed what he could do during the 2024 Olympics in Paris as he played an integral role off the bench for USA Basketball. National team head coach Steve Kerr got the chance to coach Davis and saw firsthand how excellent he is at just about everything.

However, Kerr couldn’t help but marvel at how great Davis is on the defensive end.

“Watching him defensively is kind of shocking, how good he is at that end of the floor,” Kerr said before the Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!