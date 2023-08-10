Lakers News: Anthony Davis Receives 94 Rating In NBA 2K24

Last season was a year in which Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis reminded the world just how good he is. Injuries severely limited Davis the previous two years and while there were still some issues last season, when it mattered most, he was on the court and dominating.

This was particularly the case down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs when Davis was arguably the biggest reason the Lakers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. And now with the latest edition of the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K24, coming soon, many wondered how this would be reflected in Davis’ overall rating.

The game dropped a list of the highest rated players in the video game and many questioned how Davis wasn’t listed among them. This prompted Alex Kennedy of Basketball News to reveal Davis received a rating of 94, tied for the 10th highest in the game:

Many of you are asking about Anthony Davis. He isn’t listed here, but he’s also rated 94 overall in NBA 2K24 (just like Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard). pic.twitter.com/gkOs73uc9A — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 10, 2023

Davis certainly earned his position amongst the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard with his play last season and this rating is a jump up from the prior year. Davis was rated just a 90 in NBA 2K23 following an very disappointing season in which he never looked like himself and, again, struggled with injuries.

The 94 rating is tied for the second-highest of Davis’ career with him receiving the rating three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. His highest NBA 2K rating came in 2020 after helping the Lakers win a championship when his rating moved up one point to a 95.

Now following both his individual and the Lakers success as a whole, not to mention his new contract extension, the pressure will be on for Davis to maintain his standing amongst the NBA elite and help the Lakers hoist another NBA Championship.

LeBron James receives 96 rating in NBA 2K24

While Anthony Davis’ rating places him firmly amongst the best players in the NBA today, his Lakers teammate is still just a bit higher as LeBron James comes in with a 96 rating in NBA 2K24.

LeBron is one of five players with the rating, joining Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in being tied for the second-highest rating in the game. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic claimed the top spot with a rating of 98.

