Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals He Got Vaccine To ‘Play My Part’ In Ending Pandemic

The USA is slowly trying to get back to normal after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changed things in the country forever. The rollout of the vaccine has helped to speed up that process and things within the world of sports are starting to reflect that.

The NBA itself has its own campaign in support of people taking the vaccine with many of the game’s legends showing that they have taken it. It was also reported that restrictions for players who are vaccinated will be lessened.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Denver Nuggets, superstar Anthony Davis spoke on the vaccine, revealing that he has taken it and insisting that the league isn’t forcing players to do so.

“I don’t think the NBA kind of forced anyone to do it, you can’t force anyone that doesn’t want to get vaccinated,” Davis said. “I think it was highly encouraged and some guys did, some guys didn’t for their own personal reasons. I decided to for my own personal reasons so I don’t think the league is forcing anyone to do so.”

Davis didn’t go too deep into his own reasons but did mention the idea of a full Staples Center as one potential reason while also adding that he believes many other Lakers are vaccinated as well.

“There are different rules when you are fully vaccinated than when you’re not,” Davis noted. That wasn’t a factor for me, it might be a factor for other guys. The rules do change a little bit when you are fully vaccinated so I’m not sure, I think we got a lot of guys on this team who have been vaccinated if I’m not mistaken. Just trying to play our part, honestly, I’m just trying to play my part in getting 20,000 back in Staples so we can get some more cheers in there than we have now.”

The pandemic has made this season extremely different and difficult for the Lakers and the entire NBA as a whole.

“It’s a crazy time for all of us with minimum fans, guys out because of the whole COVID thing,” Davis said. “It’s a challenge for not just the Lakers but the entire league. Guys are missing games because of the health and safety protocols, sometimes it’s a false positive, sometimes it’s positive, sometimes it’s negative. There’s a lot that’s going on, waking up early to test two or three times a day, it’s a lot different for us.

Even through all of those issues, Davis has gotten used to this new normal. “It’s different times so we got to stay together. It’s been definitely strange but something that we’ve gotten accustomed to, something I’ve gotten accustomed to every day and now it just becomes part of your routine.”

But despite coming to grips with everything that must happen in order for the season to go on, Davis made the decision to get the vaccine and without a doubt, having a full Staples Center crowd sooner rather than later would make Davis and the Lakers extremely happy.

Davis focused on bringing energy in win over Nuggets

The limited fans in Staples Center finally got a positive sight as the Lakers ended their three-game losing streak with a win over Denver and Davis was the catalyst. Down both LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, most of the pressure was on the Lakers big and he responded with his best game since returning from energy.

Most importantly, after speaking on it the previous game, Davis played with a ton of energy. “I was in the mindset of coming in with a little bit more energy and effort like I spoke on last night,” Davis said. “I knew that probably with Bron out and Dennis out the team would rely on me a lot more. I had to be that one to bring that energy to the group on both ends of the floor and I just made an effort to come out and play with pace.”

It worked and the Lakers were able to get back on the right track following a rough stretch.

