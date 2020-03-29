Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals He Tested Negative For Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed day to day life for a majority of people and that includes people like Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On March 11, the pandemic caused the 2019-20 NBA season to be suspended indefinitely until public health officials deem it safe enough to resume.

While the original thought was that the suspension would last just 30 days, that seems to get pushed further and further back. This is in large part due to the fact that players continued to test positive for the virus. It started with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but it started a chain of others that led all the way to two undisclosed Lakers.

Davis spoke about the Lakers getting tested following the positive results of four Brooklyn Nets players and what it meant for him and his teammates, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

“I knew right away we would probably get tested,” Davis said. “It’s kind of tricky because some guys, you feel fine and you could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys you have all the symptoms. I felt fine and I felt great. I still do. [At the time] I was like that doesn’t mean I don’t have it. We all showed up and took the test. It was fine.”

In a bit of positive news, Davis revealed that it was not him who tested positive, joining a few other Lakers to make that reveal:

Davis said his test returned negative. He and teammates have been under self-quarantine orders for two weeks, a period of time that will end on Monday.

JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook officially revealed they were not the two who tested positive. Davis now joins them and LeBron James, whose Instagram stories with his family prove that he did not test positive as the only four Lakers that have confirmed that they were negative.

It will likely remain private knowledge which two Lakers tested positive, as they have no reason to release that information. Perhaps once this is all over, those two players will simply say it was them but for now, it’s best that it stays private.

On March 30, the team’s 14-day quarantine will end but with no access to their practice facility and a continued focus on social distancing, they will continue to stay away from one another until it’s safe.