Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals LeBron James, Derrick Rose Were Players He Chased Growing Up

Even prior to joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis has long been considered to be one of the NBA’s elite big men.

Davis’ versatile skill set on both ends of the floor makes him an ideal fit for any lineup whether he is at power forward or center. Perhaps his most impressive quality is the fact that he boasts guard-like qualities with his ball-handling, passing ability, and perimeter defense.

Davis’ vast repertoire can be attributed to his development as an all-around player with very few weaknesses. It is safe to say that he made sure to learn from some of the best growing up.

According to Michael Lee of The Athletic, Davis says that his admiration for LeBron James and Derrick Rose helped mold him into the player he is today:

“All mine was LeBron and D-Rose,” Davis said of the players he chased. “D-Rose, being in Chicago, the Bulls games was always on, even if you had cable or not. So I was always able to watch him. When he went to college and able to get to the league and what he’s done for the game, and what he’s done for the city. It was a combination of both of those guys. I wasn’t on the scene, so I wasn’t watching any of those [players in his high school class].”

Davis admits that he is still coming to grips with having the opportunity to compete for a championship alongside one of his childhood idols in James. He even credits his teammate with helping him model his game to become a tall player with point guard abilities.

Of course, Davis also did not have to look very far to find some more inspiration from someone in his own hometown. Rose’s status as a hometown hero in Chicago has been well-documented throughout his career and it is clear that his play had a major impact on the next generation of kids in his own community.

Davis was able to follow in Rose’s footsteps by making a name for himself and even enjoyed a brief stop in the NCAA before going on to NBA superstardom. More importantly, he has managed to make his city proud in the process and has never been shy about expressing his love for Chicago.

Davis is now hoping to do the same with James by etching out a place as one of the best players in league history.