Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ruled Out Of Cavaliers Game With Flu-Like Symptoms

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was ruled out of Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms.

Davis reportedly got ill earlier in the day but tried to power through. He played the first eight minutes of the game, recording one point, three rebounds and two assists before having to go back to the locker room.

It wasn’t until the middle of the second quarter that Davis was officially ruled out, forcing the Lakers to play without their star the rest of the night.

The illness comes at an unfortunate time considering Davis has been on a tear as of late, recently being named the Western Conference Player of the Week. It is positive to see, however, that Davis is only sick and not dealing with an actual injury that could be a long-term deal.

Gabriel to be reevaluated in a week with shoulder injury

Davis was not the only big man the Lakers were without against Cleveland, which was not an easy task against the Cavaliers’ frontline of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Wenyen Gabriel also missed the game as he has been dealing with a shoulder sprain. The Lakers announced before tipoff that he will be reevaluated in a week, putting the Lakers down a key member of their bench.

In Davis and Gabriel’s absence, Thomas Bryant took on a bigger load with Damian Jones also seeing his first action in a while.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!