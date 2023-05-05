Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says He Got Same Shots In Game 2 Against Warriors But Just Didn’t Make Them

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was not able to replicate his Game 1 performance against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2, resulting in a blowout loss at Chase Center.

The Warriors made a change to their starting lineup, putting in JaMychal Green for Kevon Looney in order to better space the floor. That change also included putting Draymond Green on Davis defensively after the Lakers biug man had a 30-20 Game 1, and it definitely seemed to work for the Warriors.

In 33 minutes, Davis had just 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 5-of-11 shooting. He did have a steal and three blocks on the other end of the floor, but it didn’t matter as the Warriors got hot from 3-point range and blew the Lakers out.

After the game, Davis was asked about his poor offensive performance and just chalked it up to missing shots he normally makes.

“I don’t think so. I mean, I took all the same shots I took in Game 1. I just missed them,” Davis said. “Elbow jumpers. Pocket passes to the floater. Same exact looks. Didn’t shoot no shot that I didn’t shoot in Game 1. Just missed them. That’s all. Like Bron said, made adjustments, shot the ball extremely well from three.

“We’ll be better. I’ll be better making those shots. We’ll get back home on our home floor and try to take care of business.”

Davis did give credit to the Warriors for how they defended him, however, and discussed how he and the Lakers can be better in Game 3.

“Yeah, I think they were a little more active in the pocket. They kind of clogged the paint in our pocket passes that were pretty open Game 1. Didn’t help that we didn’t really shoot the ball well from three.

“If we start making those shots, making those threes, be tough for them to pull in to kind of take away those pocket passes, us playing in the paint. That’s all I think it was. They made an emphasis on making sure they tried to find the guys on the perimeter, on the 3-point line, clog the paint up a little bit.”

Throughout the postseason so far, Davis has followed up poor performances with a dominant one, so hopefully that is the case in Game 3 back in L.A. on Saturday night.

Ham discusses how Lakers can get Davis better looks

While the Warriors made adjustments to win Game 2, it will now be up to the Lakers to respond and part of that is finding a way to get Davis easy looks.

Darvin Ham talked about that after the Game 2 loss, saying the Lakers need to move Davis around more in order to make that happen.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!