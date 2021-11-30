Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says He Will Continue Shooting 3-Pointers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ performance against the Detroit Pistons could suggest the forward’s shooting slump might be coming to an end.

Davis was coming into Sunday’s 110-106 win shooting 16.7% from beyond the arc, the worst 3-point percentage in NBA history among players averaging two or more attempts per game and with at least 20 games played.

The 28-year-old All-Star had also been registering some of the worst midrange and jump shot field goal percentages in the NBA.

However, Davis’ aim improved in the victory over the Pistons. He ended the night 10-of-15 from the field (66.7%) and even hit a pair of threes — shooting 100% from downtown for the first time this season.

After the clash, Davis said his early-season shooting struggles won’t discourage him from trying to score away from the basket.

“Shooting. Just confidence. Staying with it. Long season,” he said. “I’m going to continue to shoot the ball from three whether it goes in or not. I think that opens up the floor for my teammates, for Bron, Russ, Talo [Talen Horton-Tucker] to get downhill. And it opens it up for me to get into the paint when guys are running out, closing out to the three.

“Just trying to be effective on all three levels of the floor. It was going for me tonight.”

Thanks to the triples he made on Sunday, Davis’ 3-point efficiency jumped to 20.5% for the season.

Frank Vogel remains confident Davis’ jump shot will improve

Head coach Frank Vogel strongly believes in the law of averages. Hence, he remains confident Davis’ jump shot will improve with time, encouraging his All-Star to keep shooting from open looks.

“AD just started the season off struggling for whatever reason,” Vogel said ahead of the Sunday game. “We’re encouraging him to shoot open ones knowing that it’s gonna come around. It just hasn’t yet. It’s just part of our early-season struggles.

“When he starts knocking them down the way he’s done the last few years, it’s gonna open up a lot of things for our team.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!