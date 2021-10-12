Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says New-Look Squad ‘Can’t Rush The Process’

The NBA preseason has been rough for the new-look Los Angeles Lakers. The revamped squad led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and newcomer Russell Westbrook have convincingly lost all four preseason games.

Although there have been few positives coming out of these four games, the team’s new Big 3 has yet to be on the floor together all at the same time. However, that is expected to change in the final two preseason games, showing a glimpse of what to expect from this title contender.

After falling to the Phoenix Suns for the second time in the preseason on Sunday, Davis talked about the team’s struggles and how it’s all part of the process on the path to building a championship-caliber squad.

“We want to be good, but we don’t want to skip steps,” Davis said. “You can’t rush the process of what we’re trying to do, which is win championships. So we know possibly it could be struggles to start the season, but we’ll have a good glimpse of that come Tuesday when we have our quote on quote ‘full team.’ But I mean, we never want to get off to a slow start, 0-5, 0-6, or whatever; we still want to be able to fight through our mistakes while winning games. That’s the best part; like I said, we’ve shown flashes of what we can be but here in preseason, you want to win a game ultimately. But when it starts with the regular season, we still want to be able to win basketball games while trying to figure it out.”

In the final two preseason games, the Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors for a second time and take on the Sacramento Kings in the finale before the season opener on Oct. 19.

Head coach Frank Vogel has let it be known that these two final preseason games will be crucial in determining the rotation before facing the Warriors to start the regular season. It’ll be interesting to see the starting lineup and which players Vogel decides to make a vital part of the rotation moving forward.

