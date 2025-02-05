Lakers News: Anthony Davis ‘Shocked’ By Trade But Is ‘Over It’ & Ready To Play For Mavericks

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are getting a generational talent in Luka Doncic, it is still very difficult to see Anthony Davis traded away. The big man helped bring a championship to the Lakers in 2020 and has really grown into the team’s best player over the past couple of years.

Like the rest of the world, Davis had no idea this trade was even a possibility. He took to social media after it went down to thank the Lakers fans but is now over that initial shock and ready to make an impact on his new team, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps:

“I was shocked,” Davis, wearing a full Mavericks sweatsuit, said after Dallas held its morning shootaround at Wells Fargo Center before facing the host Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. “I had no idea. “I had just sent the team a text about congratulations on the win against the Knicks, big win, and then looking forward to Tuesday’s game against the Clippers, as far as standing purposes. And then, found out like an hour later I was no longer with the team. I was in shock, obviously. Had no idea that it was happening. “But, I mean, now I’m kind of over it, and just kind of getting ready to play with Dallas.”

Davis is a veteran and has been traded before, though not in the middle of the season and definitely not without having some sort of idea a move was on the way. Regardless, he is turning the page and looking forward to his new situation in Dallas, one in which he will finally get his wish and be able to play primarily at power forward:

“Right now I’m just excited to get back to playing basketball,” Davis said with a smile when asked about going back to power forward again. “Obviously, dealing with the whole trade thing, but also just the injury. Anytime that I’m out on the floor, I feel better. I haven’t played power forward in a long time with another big. We saw some spurts in L.A. with Jaxson [Hayes], but to be back naturally at the 4, I’m excited to see how it goes.”

With Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively once he returns from injury, Davis has a pair of centers who will provide exactly what he has been looking forward and take some of that physical workload off his plate.

It is never easy to be moved in the middle of the season and Davis had a great relationship with the entire Lakers organization. But he is now a Maverick and his focus is on his new team while the Lakers look to build for the present and future with Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic says goal with the Lakers is to win championships

Luka Doncic had a very similar reaction as Anthony Davis did to the trade with shock being the initial reaction. But like Davis, he is focused on this new journey and his goal with the Lakers is an obvious one, and one that the franchise is all about.

“Obviously, yeah. That’s it. Win the championship,” Doncic added when asked about what he wants to prove after being traded. “You don’t come here for nothing else but championships. So, I have everything left to prove. And the goal is to win the championship.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!