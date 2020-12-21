Lakers News: Anthony Davis Determined To Shoot More 3-Pointers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has already proven himself to be one of the best players in the NBA.

While there were injury and playoff narratives that surrounded him with the New Orleans Pelicans, he showed in his first season with the Lakers that he can be relied on when it matters most.

One of the things that makes Davis so unique is his ability to shoot the three at a consistent clip. He shot 33% from deep on 3.5 attempts per game during the 2019-20 regular season, but saw that number skyrocket to 38.3% on 2.9 attempts per game in the postseason.

One of those 3-pointers was a buzzer-beater to help lift the Lakers over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Because of his remarkable playoff shooting, Davis and the coaching staff are working together to help him become an even greater threat from beyond the arc.

“Last year Coach talked to me about getting my 3-point attempts up,” Davis said. “I think I was shooting maybe three a game last year and 38% in the bubble. He said it helped us win and he wants me to get that average up to five attempts a game.

“Just having the confidence, working with Mike (Penberthy) on my shooting day in and day out, shooting the ball with confidence and just letting it fly. The team, the players want me to shoot it. They have a lot of confidence in my, so I’ve just got to be confident enough to go out there and shoot the ball.

“Whether it’s a pull-up 3, sidestep or whatever it is. Just try to get my attempts up to five, knowing it will help the team.”

While it is a tiny sample size of just 48 minutes, Davis was lights-out in the preseason. He shot 70% from the field and a ridiculous 85.7% from three, making six of seven attempts. While these numbers are unsustainable during an entire season, they do point to a trend of Davis improving overall as a shooter.

If Davis can confidently become a 37% or better shooter from beyond the arc, it would unlock a whole new level to his game, making him essentially unguardable.

Davis ‘felt great’ in preseason

Because of the historically short offseason the Lakers and Miami Heat had to go through, Davis wondered how prepared he would be for preseason play.

However, he said he was surprisingly in shape and feels ready to go moving forward. “I felt great, honestly,” Davis said.

“Coming in I thought I was going to be a little winded. You can try to get in shape all you want but it’s nothing like basketball and game shape. I was kind of hesitant about that, but I felt fine. I could’ve played more; will probably play more Friday. Physically, I felt fine.”

