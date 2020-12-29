Lakers News: Anthony Davis Takes Blame For Lack Of Aggression

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to string together enough stops in the fourth quarter and lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, 115-107. The defeat snapped the Lakers’ 59-0 streak of games won when entering the fourth quarter with a lead.

Los Angeles held a slim 85-84 advantage heading into the final period and were unable to withstand outbursts from Portland’s talented trio of guards in Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Gary Trent Jr.

Anthony Davis made his return to the lineup after missing the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a calf contusion but was surprisingly quiet from the field. He finished the night with only 13 points, but did rack up 10 rebounds and five assists.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel took the blame for not getting Davis more involved on the offensive end. “I think it really starts with the group,” Vogel said. “We just weren’t moving the ball that well. I’ve got to make sure I get him the ball in opportunities that he can be aggressive, because when we do that we know he’s aggressive and carries a big load for us.”

Vogel’s comments echoed similar ones he made after Marc Gasol’s lackluster debut on Opening Night where he failed to score and only played 12 minutes.

Davis dominated the Trail Blazers last postseason, so it was surprising to see him so passive. The 27-year-old drained his first jumper of the night, but missed the rest of his attempts in the first half. He only had two points heading into halftime.

However, Davis took it upon himself to get himself going in the third quarter as he asserted himself in the painted area and looked to get the team’s offense back on track before Portland took over later in the game.

Davis looked like he was moving fine on the floor, but may have still been suffering from the calf he injured on Opening Night against the L.A. Clippers. Regardless, Davis should be able to get back on track when the Lakers head on the road.

Davis vows to be more aggressive offensively

Davis is a main focal point of the offense and he noted he needs to stay aggressive and look to score to give the team their best chance to win. “I’ve got to score the ball,” Davis said. “Simple as that.

“Obviously I try to make plays, find a rhythm and get back with the team, especially since they played so well. You never want to come back and guys are force-feeding you. I tried to find my rhythm back into the system, but I’ve just got to be more aggressive, go out there and score the basketball. Whatever it takes to win a game.”

