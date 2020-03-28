Lakers News: Anthony Davis Teams With Lineage Logistics To Aid Los Angeles Community

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis announced he has teamed with Lineage Logistics on two separate initiatives to help support the Los Angeles community.

The Anthony Davis Family Foundation and Lineage Logistics have pledged to match every dollar up to $250,000 to help support the launch of ‘Help Feed the Frontline Fighting COVID-19 – LA.’ The campaign is sourcing food from Los Angeles restaurants to provide free and healthy meals for those working at regional hospitals treating people infected with the coronavirus.

The campaign was launched by a group of Los Angeles parents who partnered with a nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen. The move of Davis and Lineage Logistics is an effort to raise $500,000 of the campaign’s goal of $3 million.

Additionally, Davis and Lineage Logistics are also partnering with AEG, the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world and the owner and operator of Staples Center to help provide employment opportunities for team members who are unable to work due to the postponement of the NBA and NHL seasons.

Lineage Logistics is offering additional employment opportunities to workers while Staples Center is not holding events by connecting with them — through AEG — to help fill 260 jobs for which they are hiring in the Los Angeles area.

Davis released the following statement about teaming up with Lineage Logistics.

“We all need to find ways to support our community during these challenging times. Whether it’s the people we work with, the small businesses trying to stay afloat, or the healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way to treat the sick, we’ve got to give our support however we can. I appreciate Lineage Logistics stepping up and partnering with me to help launch these programs and look out for our STAPLES Center team.”