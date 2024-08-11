Lakers News: Anthony Davis Thinks He’ll Play For Team USA In 2028 Olympics

Team USA secured their fifth consecutive gold medal by defeating France in a thriller on Saturday at the 2024 Olympics. Stephen Curry was the hero in the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis helped to anchor the way for the United States in the championship game.

James, Davis, Curry, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker made up the closing lineup.

James, Curry and Durant are all likely done with Olympic play given their ages. James will be 43 when the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles come around, and both Durant and Curry will be in their late 30s. Davis, though, is a more interesting case. He proved this summer that he is one of the game’s truly elite two-way players, but he’ll be 35 in 2028 and has a detailed injury history already.

Davis, though, is still hopeful to be a part of Team USA when Los Angeles hosts the games in four years, according to Tim Reynolds of Associated Press:

Anthony Davis on 2028: “I think so.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 10, 2024

The United States’ 2028 roster is likely to have some combination of players from 2024. This includes guys like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton and Devin Booker. But Davis, should health permit, would still be a fantastic addition to this group.

He and Adebayo had remarkable chemistry in Paris, often anchoring the bench unit with phenomenal defense. Davis’ two-way versatility should keep him as an elite player for the next four years, and his role in 2024 may have unlocked a way for him to extend his career beyond his superstar years.

Four years from now is a long ways away, and plenty can happen with Davis both on and off the court that could change his mind. But given how much fun this year’s group appeared to have together, it’s not surprising that Davis would want another chance at a gold when the United States plays host, especially since it will be in L.A.

LeBron James doesn’t see himself playing for Team USA in 2028

While it wasn’t easy, LeBron James and Team USA came through in Paris. USA has now won five straight Olympic gold medals, and they surely won’t want that streak to come to an end in 2028 when they will host the games in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately though, a number of the key contributors from the 2024 team may be too old by the time 2028 rolls around. At 39 years of age, James is chief among them as he has already contemplated retirement despite still playing at an exceptional level.

When asked about the possibility of representing his country one last time in 2028, when he will be 43, James was honest in saying he doesn’t think it will happen.

