Lakers News: Anthony Davis Training With Shooting Coach Lethal Shooter Every Morning

This offseason is a big one for the Los Angeles Lakers as a lot needs to go right for them to get back into championship contention.

Not only does the organization need to build a new roster and develop their young prospects in the NBA Summer League, but they also need to make sure Anthony Davis and LeBron James are healthy and ready to lead the way after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons.

After recent scrutiny from the NBA community and Lakers fans about Davis’ offseason regimen, the big man has been featured in shooting workouts with popular NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews AKA Lethal Shooter.

Lethal Shooter posted another video on the Fourth of July revealing that he and Davis have been training at 4:50 a.m. every morning, getting shots up to prepare the Lakers star for next season:

Anthony Davis been locked in! Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer!🏁🎯 @AntDavis23 . -Stay locked in! #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/YzFwyUebu6 — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) July 5, 2022

It is safe to say that Davis is ‘locked in’ by working out at the Lakers practice facility every day at 4:50 a.m. with Lethal Shooter. Coming off another season that included long-term injuries and career-lows in free-throw and 3-point percentage, the sense of urgency Davis has developed is good news for the Laker faithful.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has stated that Davis is the ‘key’ to the team getting back into championship-caliber form. The support system the eight-time All-Star has around him has seemed to motivate him to get back to normal form despite the critics.

No matter what blockbuster transactions the Lakers make this summer, nothing can be more significant than the return of a healthy and improved Davis.

Lakers have gained ‘no traction’ in trade talks for Irving

The patience for Lakers fans is running thin with the reported potential Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook trade swap with the Brooklyn Nets not being finalized yet.

However, a recent report has stated that the Irving-Westbrook trade has gained ‘no traction’ and the transaction may not be even happen at all.

This is not the type of news anxious Purple & Gold fans want to hear, but patience and understanding is key in the middle of potential blockbuster trades. The Nets are dealing with a lot considering not only does Irving reportedly want out, but so does Kevin Durant after he recently requested a trade.

Like the game of Poker, you do not want to play your hand early. You want to gain leverage and play ‘the man’ in the game in order to get the best possible outcome. The same goes for the Nets when trying to get the Lakers to give up all the chips for Irving, which is why talks seem to have stalled for the time being.

