Lakers News: Anthony Davis Tried ‘Stay Aggressive’ Against 76ers To ‘Get Back To My Old Self’

Despite missing 17 games with an MCL injury, Anthony Davis has shown no ill effects since returning to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Davis was moving on both ends of the floor well and afterward noted he could have played more despite being on a minutes restriction. In the Lakers’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Davis proved he is past his knee injury as he recorded a 31-point, 12-rebounds double-double in 34 minutes of action to go along with two steals and four blocks.

This was a dominant performance from Davis as he looked like the best player on the court, outdueling fellow star big man Joel Embiid in the process. Los Angeles was without LeBron James, who was held out late due to knee soreness, so Davis made sure to stay aggressive and show he can take over games when asked to.

“Just staying aggressive,” Davis said of his focus. “Even in the Brooklyn game, I spoke to guys after the game and I told them that I liked all my shots, they were just in and out, just wanted to have some carry-over from a couple nights ago and they went in tonight. Trying to keep that rhythm and get back to my old self.”

As far as how his body feels, Davis noted he’s feeling good and just trying to do things that contribute to winning.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s the biggest part, especially with who knows what with [LeBron], what’s going on with him. But just for our entire team, me getting back to my old self, and I feel good. I feel really good on both ends of the floor, my body feels great and I’m just trying to help the team in any way possible. Get guys involved and like I say, try not to take them out of their rhythm. A lot of guys have found great rhythms while I was out and I just want to make sure that I keep getting those guys involved and also just try to work my way back into the system.”

Davis is unsure whether or not he will suit up on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, however, considering it is a back-to-back.

“We’ll see tomorrow. After the Brooklyn game, my knee was a little sore. First time playing, and then my minutes went up tonight to 34 tonight so we’ll wait until tomorrow and see how it feels and just play it by ear.”

The fact that Davis has not endured a setback is a blessing for a Lakers team that is in desperate need of their stars to stay healthy for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Against Philadelphia, the 28-year-old displayed the two-way ability L.A. was sorely missing when he was out and he is going to have to play to that level from here on out if they hope to make up ground in the Western Conference standings.

Even though the loss against the 76ers was unfortunate, the Lakers can feel good in knowing one of their stars looks primed and ready to go for the second half of the year.

Davis explains how he injured wrist in 76ers game

Davis suffered yet another injury scare in the game against the 76ers, falling on his wrist and having to go back to the locker room before eventually returning. He explained how it happened although revealed there is no structural damage.

“On the back cut, it was a pass from [THT] and I dunked and Joel [Embiid] tried to block it,” Davis said. “Body made contact and when I fell to the ground I tried to catch myself and kind of landed on my wrist. It’s a little sore, nothing wrong with it though, no fracture or nothing, just soreness and stiffness.”

