Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reminds He’s ‘Two-Way Player’ Amid Offensive Struggles

Anthony Davis has yet to find the same dominant form he showed in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 27-year-old is averaging decent stats in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

But Davis does not play with the same swagger, rhythm and confidence — which he acknowledged when candidly speaking about his personal slump. Though, Davis has been reiterating he doesn’t harbor much concern.

The perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate said recently that even though his offense still needs improvements, there are many other ways he can contribute when on the floor. “A lot of people talk about my offense and how this year has been such a slow start and everything offensively, but I’m a two-way player,” Davis said.

“I don’t rely on offense for me to have a great season. I’m doing everything I can on the defensive end to help the team. When you’re a two-way player you don’t have to rely on one aspect of the game such as scoring. I can help my team win on the defensive end and make shots when I need to.”

No one could deny that Davis has been trying to make up for his offensive woes. If his shots don’t go in, he often turns to paint-to-great plays that open up the perimeter for L.A.’s shooters.

The effort is there, which last season paid off in the end and resulted in the Lakers bringing home their 17th championship.

Davis wants to improve home record

Davis isn’t the only Laker who has yet to get back in shape. L.A. has surprisingly struggled at home and owns a 6-4 record at Staples Center while thriving on the road, where they remained unbeaten for about a month.

The All-Star forward said the team was determined to improve their home record – even if they still have to play in front of empty stands. “We just want to be a better home team,” Davis said following a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

“We’re pretty solid on the road, at home, now we’re over .500 but we were a .500 ballclub. All the good teams are good at home, so our motivation is just being good at home.”

