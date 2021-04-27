Lakers News: Anthony Davis Unhappy With Turnovers But Continuing To Find Rhythm In Win Over Magic

It was not always pretty, but the Los Angeles Lakers earned a welcomed win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night to begin their road trip.

The Lakers looked like the more dominant team in the first quarter as they raced out of the gates to take an early double-digit lead. However, things quickly fell apart in the second quarter where they allowed the Magic to score an inexcusable 40 points.

Anthony Davis admitted it was a horrific showing, but highlighted the team’s ability to adjust and pull out a win regardless. “Second quarter was terrible on both ends of the floor,” Davis said. “We’re still trying to figure things out, but to be able to blow that lead and still able to win this game, still able to figure it out on the fly, in-game adjustments and everything like that, it’s a good sign.

“We’re still competing on both ends of the floor. This team made some tough shots. It’s always tough to win in this league, especially when we’re trying to build our chemistry, it kind of puts us behind the eight ball even more, but we’re still figuring it out and the good thing we were able to get a win. But it will come around. We’re going to use these last I think we have 11 games left to continue to try to figure that chemistry out and do it while we’re getting wins as well.”

It was just his third game back since returning from injury, but Davis was critical of his five turnovers. “I probably won’t have five turnovers again in a game, but like I said, the team kind of covered up those mistakes for me,” Davis said. “I’m still getting back to game rhythm. Those things are going to come around eventually, but no matter how long it takes, those turnovers are unacceptable for sure.”

The on-court chemistry is not where it needs to be given all the injuries the Lakers have sustained, but the fact they were able to right things after halftime and get a win is encouraging. There are not many games for Los Angeles to ramp up, but hopefully this victory jumpstarts the team as they get ready for the playoffs.

Davis plans to play in back-to-backs

Normally Davis would sit a game in a back-to-back set since it’s near the end of the season, but the star is adamant he will appear in games the rest of the way.

“I missed 30 games, so I think I had enough rest to be able to play those back-to-backs,” Davis said. “I plan on playing both games of the back-to-backs that we have.”

