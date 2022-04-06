Lakers News: Anthony Davis Unsure If He’ll Play In Final 3 Games Of 2021-22 After Foot Swelled Up

Anthony Davis returned from his foot injury last week, hoping to help the Los Angeles Lakers qualify for the Play-In Tournament. But that goal is now unattainable after L.A. lost 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The Lakers’ loss combined with the San Antonio Spurs’ win over the Denver Nuggets officially ruled the Purple and Gold out from playoff contention. L.A. has three more games left in the schedule but nothing to play for, as they have traded all of their 2022 draft picks.

But Davis doesn’t yet know whether he will sit the remaining games out now that the Lakers’ season is effectively over — even though he confirms his foot still hurts.

“A little more sore than normal tonight, it swelled up a little bit tonight throughout the course of the game,” Davis said of his foot after the game.

“It is what it is. As far as the final three, I don’t know. I’m not sure yet.”

Davis seemed to be in pain during all of the three games he has played since returning. He also regularly adjusted his shoe during timeouts.

But even though he wasn’t fully fit, the 29-year-old forward still impressed, averaging 24.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last week.

Davis: Lakers targeted championship but injuries stood in the way

Davis says he approached the 2021-22 campaign hoping to add a second championship ring to his trophy cabinet — but thinks injuries derailed the Lakers’ season.

“When we first put this team together and first came to training camp, I think everybody was healthy, I think maybe [Trevor Ariza] was the only one [that wasn’t]. But our goal was to win a championship,” he says.

“We feel like we had the pieces but injuries got in the way of that. That’s the difference in our season. I think even though we lost games where all of us were on the floor, me, Bron, and Russ, I think we’re three great players where we would’ve figured it out if we logged more minutes together.

“But we weren’t able to do that, it makes it tough to be able to compete for a championship when your three best players haven’t logged enough minutes together.”

