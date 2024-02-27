Lakers News: Anthony Davis’ Voice Getting Better But Not All The Way Back

Communication is a major key to a good defense. Every team needs that anchor to make sure everyone is on the same page and for the Los Angeles Lakers that man is Anthony Davis.

The big man is one of the best defenders in the entire league, not only for the shots he alters and turnovers he creates, but also because he is the man calling out everything so that the Lakers are on the same page.

But it is very hard to do that when you have lost your voice, which was the case for Davis unfortunately since the Lakers returned from the All-Star break. After the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors, head coach Darvin Ham mentioned the fact that Davis had literally lost his voice and was unable to communicate during the game the way he normally does.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Davis was able to talk to the media and revealed his voice is getting better, though it still isn’t completely back just yet.

“It’s better today. Still not all the way there, but it’s a little better,” Davis said after the 10-point loss. “Was able to communicate with the team today but the last few games I wasn’t able to, which is kind of tough defensively with me being the anchor and talking to the guys. But it was a little better today.”

It is something so simple that would never even be thought about, but a player losing his voice can have a big impact on the team, especially when that person is relied upon for communication. As Davis said, he is that anchor for the Lakers defensively and not being able to yell out where a screen is coming from or to switch can lead to more defensive breakdowns.

Davis is improving and the Lakers have a couple days off before they take the floor again so hopefully by the time that comes, the big man will be full recovered and make sure the Lakers are all on the same page defensively.

Anthony Davis discusses how Lakers can improve rebounding

The main reason the Lakers fell to the Suns on Sunday was the team’s failures on the glass. The Lakers were outrebounded 51-to-34 and gave up 14 offensive rebounds, leading to 22 second chance points for the Suns

Davis spoke on what led to their struggles on the glass and where the Lakers must improve.

“I’m trying to do my job of pushing Nurkic out and the ball has a long bounce or goes over my head and obviously he has positioning on the outside,” Davis said. “But I think our guards and forwards have to come back and get those rebounds for us.

“But yeah, some were on me that were in the paint and I got to do a better job of. He’s a big body so it’s tough to defensive rebounds just one-on-one. And some other guys had some but we just got to do a better job of that, which we have.”

Many of those offensive rebounds led to open 3-pointers, which were just backbreaking during the Lakers’ comeback attempt and that is an area the team must shore up if they plan on making a postseason push.

