Lakers News: Anthony Davis Was ‘Locked In’ For Game Against Magic After Losing Night Before

The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a hard-fought win over the young and talented Orlando Magic on Tuesday. It was Orlando’s first loss of the season and the Lakers had to dig deep to pull out the victory, and once again Anthony Davis was leading the way.

The big man continued his tear since a disappointing Opening Night, finishing with 26 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the Lakers’ 106-103 win. It was a huge but necessary performance from Davis, who knew he and the Lakers needed to be locked in following a disappointing loss the night before.

“Just being locked in,” Davis said when asked about the motivation. “Obviously, it was a tough loss last night and wanted to get back in the win column. We feel like we let that one slip away… We wanted to do anything possible to get the win. I just wanted to do my part.”

Davis did his part as did D’Angelo Russell, who led the Lakers with 28 points in his best game of the early season. But things were still questionable late as the Lakers trailed for much of the fourth quarter before finally taking over in the final couple minutes, to which Davis credited the overall resiliency of the team.

“One, it just shows the resiliency that we have at the team, but also just knowing that if we get in those situations, we know what to do,” Davis added. “We’re not panicking, not rushing shots or you know, making bad plays.

“We’re comfortable in those situations down the stretch where you need a big rebound, you need a big shot. You need to make a play for yourself or for a teammate, and having that has been great for us. I think it helped to let down their stretch when it comes to playoff time at the end of the season.”

The Lakers held the Magic to just five points over the final four minutes of the game and despite their continued issues rebounding the ball, did come through when it mattered most. The Lakers still have some things to clean up, but one thing that is clear is that this team fights to the end every night and it got them the win on Monday.

LeBron James says Lakers don’t care about Anthony Davis criticism

Since going scoreless in the second half of the Lakers’ opening night loss, Davis has been everything that everyone has wanted him to be. The criticism was loud in the ensuing days, but LeBron James insisted that the Lakers could care less what people have to say about the star big man.

LeBron said that the Lakers “don’t give a shit” about any criticism coming Davis’ way and the way he has performed, Davis clearly doesn’t either.

In the three games since, Davis is averaging 28.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, three blocks and three assists. The criticism was loud, but Davis has been able to quiet it with his play.

